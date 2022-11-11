Show You Care
Cold and windy weather for Veterans Day

Plan on a cold and windy Veterans Day with highs only in the 30s. A few flurries are possible this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cold and windy Veterans Day. Temperatures have dropped considerably and we are waking up to wind chills generally in the teens. Single-digit wind chills are possible for a time over our northwest zone this morning. Additional clouds are likely to come in this afternoon which may lead to a few scattered flurries, mainly over the northern half of the area. Plan on highs generally in the 30-35 range with wind chills in the 20s this afternoon. Looking ahead, clouds will be around tonight and tomorrow. As with today’s clouds, a flurry could feasibly fly at just about any time, though we are not expecting any impacts at all. Plan on a cold Iowa game tomorrow afternoon! Look for cold temperatures throughout the 9-day forecast including a chance for a few snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

