The cold has arrived

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the rain comes to an end the cold air continues to move in. Sharply colder weather is already noticeable across the state and only gets enhanced with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens by morning. Scattered flurries are possible Friday afternoon. Colder air stays with us through the next nine days and could last until Thanksgiving. We do have a snow chance next Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great night!

