Aaron Whittle motions to change venue of murder trial

Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to change the location of his trial after being charged with murder.

A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.

The complaint goes on to say observations by law enforcement at the scene were consistent with what Aaron Whittle had described to them.

Neighbors say they saw Aaron Whittle just days after the alleged murder and that aside from greeting them outside, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

In the motion to change the trial venue, Whittle’s cites media coverage and the fact that “many people in the Decorah area” know him as factors that could present difficulties in having a fair trial without prejudice.

