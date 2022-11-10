Warm to Cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather begins to change quickly tomorrow afternoon as a strong cold front moves in. Winds will pick up with gusts over 30 mph at times and showers and even a few thunderstorms will become likely. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats to these storms. Temperatures plummet behind the front, going from highs around 70 in the afternoon to overnight lows in the mid-20s early Friday. Some could see their first few snow flurries of the season with this robust bout of cold air on Friday but accumulation is not expected.

