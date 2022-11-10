WACO takes down Newell-Fonda, makes state title game for the first time in school history

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - “I never would have imagined it.”

WACO’s star senior Simeon Reichenbach made a huge impact in the Warriors’ 29-21 win over the Mustangs, rushing for 90 yards and two touchdowns and adding two punts and two made field goals.

“It’s an awesome feeling awesome to get there we worked real hard and I think we deserve it,” Reichenbach said.

The Warrior faithful made a huge difference in the win.

“Wayland, it’s a really small town we have a lot of people come and support us in each of our playoff games,” said senior tight end/linebacker Colton Leichty. “And here (and the UNI-Dome) the atmosphere’s the just crazy.”

WACO will take on Remsen, St. Mary’s in the 8-Player finals on Thursday, November 17th at 9:30 a.m.

“They’re awesome they cheer really loud they make us more excited,” Reichenbach said. “our family and our friends they come and support us it’s just awesome.”

