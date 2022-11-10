Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

WACO takes down Newell-Fonda, makes state title game for the first time in school history

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - “I never would have imagined it.”

WACO’s star senior Simeon Reichenbach made a huge impact in the Warriors’ 29-21 win over the Mustangs, rushing for 90 yards and two touchdowns and adding two punts and two made field goals.

“It’s an awesome feeling awesome to get there we worked real hard and I think we deserve it,” Reichenbach said.

The Warrior faithful made a huge difference in the win.

“Wayland, it’s a really small town we have a lot of people come and support us in each of our playoff games,” said senior tight end/linebacker Colton Leichty. “And here (and the UNI-Dome) the atmosphere’s the just crazy.”

WACO will take on Remsen, St. Mary’s in the 8-Player finals on Thursday, November 17th at 9:30 a.m.

“They’re awesome they cheer really loud they make us more excited,” Reichenbach said. “our family and our friends they come and support us it’s just awesome.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said President Joe Biden is taking the country in the wrong direction.
Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear
Fayette County Sting Operation (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT - Michael Wayne Forbes, Kristy Ranae Heidt,...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in massive drug sting operation
People in Marshalltown are still mourning the loss of four teenagers killed in a crash over the...
Marshalltown community mourns loss of four teens killed in crash
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side

Latest News

WACO
WACO beats Newell-Fonda
Phil Decker
Cedar Rapids runner doesn’t let stage 4 cancer slow him down
Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Falls, has been named this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa...
Kid Captain makes Hawkeye Wave song selection
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon