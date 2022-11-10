Show You Care
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County

U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals Service logo.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis.

19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.

On November 8th, 2022, investigators contacted the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force requesting assistance in locating 33-year-old Pierra Tanee Baugh and 23-year-old Qiuinyana Nare Jones. Officials located Jones in the 3400 block of Queen Drive SW in Cedar Rapids at approximately 3:00 pm on Wednesday. She was apprehended without incident.

Qiuinyana Nare Jones
Qiuinyana Nare Jones(KCRG)

At approximately, 4:00 pm U.S. Marshalls located and arrested Baugh in the 12000 block of Kedzie Ave, of Alsip, Illinois. She is currently being held in Cook County and is awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Baugh is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact.

Jones is charged with first-degree robbery and accessory after the fact.

U.S. Marshall’s also charged 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress back in May in connection to the murders Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson. Police say that the murders were targeted incidents.

