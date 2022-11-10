Show You Care
Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus . (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Northern Iowa is expected to begin offering a nursing program starting in the fall of 2024.

The Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal for the development of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on Thursday.

UNI President Mark Nook said campus leadership will be working to develop the program and curriculum ahead of the launch.

Nook added that registered nurses are the top employment need in Iowa, and nursing is the most in-demand field of study among Iowa students seeking a four-year degree.

“Based on figures from the Iowa Board of Nursing, nearly 80% of employers in the state indicate that it is difficult or very difficult to recruit nurses,” Nook said in a press release. “Finding qualified health care professionals is becoming exceedingly challenging, particularly in rural areas and in long-term care facilities.”

The university is expected to formally introduce an executive director of nursing and chief academic nurse administrator in the near future.

