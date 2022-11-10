Testimony will begin Monday in trial of man accused in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Testimony in the trial for a man charged in a nightclub shooting in Downtown Cedar Rapids will begin Monday. Dimione Walker is facing multiple charges for the shooting at Taboo Nightclub. It happened in April, killing three people and injuring nine others.

Walker is charged with First Degree Murder, Going Armed with Intent and Felon in possession of a firearm. An earlier charge of Willful injury causing serious injury was dropped.

He’s accused of firing 8 gunshots inside the club which was packed with people for a 90′s themed party. Prosecutors believe Michael Valentine was shot 6 times by Walker, including in the face. Valentine died during the shooting.

Prosecutors plan to show surveillance video from inside Taboo Nightclub during the trial.

Another man, Timothy Rush is set to go to trial in March. He’s accused of firing the shots that killed Nicole Owens and Marvin Cox.

As of Thursday afternoon, Walker’s jury is set. Jury selection started Tuesday and lasted more than two days given publicity of the case. The courthouse will be closed Friday for Veteran’s Day, pushing opening statements to Monday.

Walker’s trial is expected to last at least five days. A witness list from the state lists more than 30 people.

