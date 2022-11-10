Show You Care
Republican Jack Whitver reelected Iowa Senate Majority Leader

Overall, Iowa saw a 'red wave' this election season.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, has been reelected Senate Majority Leader.

Senate Republicans also chose Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, as President-select of the Iowa Senate for the 90th General Assembly.

“I am proud of the accomplishments we have had over the last several years, like historic tax reform, controlling spending, and supporting law enforcement,” Whitver said in a press release. “I look forward to working on important issues facing our state.”

Whitver was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2011. He became Senate Majority Leader in March 2018. He was reelected on Tuesday to State Senate District 23 winning 59 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Matt Pries, who had 41 percent of the vote.

