Political scientists believe Democrats’ coordination and Reynold’s strength help GOP

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The “Red Wave” didn’t hit the United States as many Republicans predicted. However, Iowa Democrats saw a number of their officials swept out of office on Tuesday night.

Two Democratic incumbents in the Treasurer’s and Attorney General’s Offices lost after spending more than 40 years in office. Republicans gained seats in the state legislature, sweep all four congressional districts and held onto the Governor’s Mansion and a United States Senate seat.

Tim Hagle, who teaches political science at the University of Iowa, said Republicans in smaller races likely benefited from Gov. Reynolds (R) defeating Deidre DeJear (D) by around 20 points. He said this likely meant Republicans had more turnout than Democrats.

“If you have somebody at the top of the ticket that’s helping to draw votes and increase turnout that certainly is going to help the down-ballot races,” Hagle said.

However, he said it’s difficult to understand Gov. Reynolds’s effect on the election without more data and time.

Megan Goldberg, who teaches political science at Cornell College, said Democrats also hurt themselves since they didn’t campaign with each other, unlike Republicans. She said candidates running separate races on different issues dilutes the party’s message.

“You don’t necessarily get people motivated or mobilized to get out,” Goldberg said. “They might be mobilized for specific candidates.”

She said she believes this happened since Democrats across the state believed DeJear was unelectable as a Black woman in a state former President Donald Trump won twice. The environment for Democrats was also difficult politically since inflation has increased and President Biden’s approval rating in the state was 35% according to the Des Moines Register in October.

According to the University of California - Santa Barbra, the President’s party loses about 28 House seats and four Senate seats in an average midterm Election

Admiral Mike Franken (D), who was the party’s candidate for the Senate, was running against a more than 40-year incumbent in Sen. Chuck Grassley.

