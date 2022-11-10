Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County

Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the...
Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility since October 26th.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 9th at approximately 10:05 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.

Crews arrived and located the subject, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say the report was called in by train staff who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.

Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility since October 26th.

Preliminary reports indicate Peavey appeared to have been inadvertently struck by a passing train sometime between October 26th and November 9th.

Peavey’s body was released to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
Piper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (DES...
Pieper Lewis back in custody after escape

Latest News

Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction...
Iowa Dept. of Agriculture cancels live bird exhibitions in state
A crowbar and glass inside the CCAN Clothes Cruise RV
Corridor Commmunity Action Network’s CCAN Clothes Cruise RV broken into
Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County