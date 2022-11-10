Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 9th at approximately 10:05 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.

Crews arrived and located the subject, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say the report was called in by train staff who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.

Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility since October 26th.

Preliminary reports indicate Peavey appeared to have been inadvertently struck by a passing train sometime between October 26th and November 9th.

Peavey’s body was released to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

