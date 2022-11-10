Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed

Justin Reed
Justin Reed(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall and weighs 116 pounds.

Justin has autism. Anyone with information on where he is should call Cedar Rapids police.

