Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall and weighs 116 pounds.

Justin has autism. Anyone with information on where he is should call Cedar Rapids police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.