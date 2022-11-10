Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A number of issues led to late Linn County election results

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, there were two big problems that occurred on Election Day and delayed reporting the results well past midnight.

Miller said the first setback took place around noon when Mark Banowetz, a candidate for the Linn County 1st District Supervisor, went to vote. He noticed his race against Kirsten Running-Marquardt wasn’t on the ballot. Miller said the mistake took place in rural Putnam Township where there are 536 registered voters. Over 300 voters cast a ballot.

“A missed click of the mouse is what caused that error,” he said. “A box not being checked.”

Miller said the issue started 65 days ago, went through the proper measures to be checked, 20 days of early voting, and 5 hours of in-person voting. Banowetz and Running-Marquardt said they would let the process play out and wait to decide what to do after the votes were certified. Another issue, he said, took place at 11 PM Tuesday night while counting the 30-thousand absentee ballots in the county.

“One of the upload devices that we use to, basically, consolidate all the results for some reason locked up,” he said. “Think of it as the blue screen of death scenario where it locks up and had to be rebooted. Unfortunately, we lost all the data that we had uploaded to that point.”

Linn County was one of the last county’s to fully report results in the state of Iowa, even keeping some campaigns from calling their races. It was something Miller said he wasn’t proud of, but the results were accurate when they were finally done.

“I know everyone’s in a rush, everybody wants results, but in the end, accuracy is the most important aspect,” said Miller.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said President Joe Biden is taking the country in the wrong direction.
Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear
Fayette County Sting Operation (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT - Michael Wayne Forbes, Kristy Ranae Heidt,...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in massive drug sting operation
People in Marshalltown are still mourning the loss of four teenagers killed in a crash over the...
Marshalltown community mourns loss of four teens killed in crash
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side

Latest News

Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids Police Wednesday.
Mount Mercy holds open house with students and police following a report of someone entering a residence hall potentially with a weapon
Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids Police Wednesday.
Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids Police Wednesday.
Late Linn County results
Linn County late to report election results