New Marion library opens with plenty of excitement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marion have gone 822 days without a permanent library. That changed Thursday morning when the new library opened, and only books outnumbered the smiles.

”The whole town has been waiting for this. It’s a breath of fresh air for the town whose not really had any library services for the last two years,” said James Teahen, Deputy Director at the Marion Public Library.

The 2020 derecho damaged Marion’s old library and destroyed 20% of its collection. The new building right next door is double the size of the old one.

”We’ve missed a space like this and so we’ve been peeking as we drive by and looking through the windows and seeing all the fun activities and the books as you can see they’ve found a few already,” said Victoria Schleier of Marion.

Schleier’s 5-year-old daughter Audrey and 3-year-old son Jack were enjoying all the library has to offer. There’s something for people of all ages. Kids have a giant lite brite and a slide. There’s room for parents to work while their little one safely plays beside them.

”Love it. I can sit here do my research for whatever I need to do, right now I’m in school and she can play for a bit and we go back and forth,” said Joan Randall of Marion. Her 23-month-old daughter Rainie loved the play space and the slide.

There are also interactive tables and places where people can cozy up by a fire to read. Library leaders want it to be a community space where everyone is welcome.

”It is a welcoming space and seeing the smiles on kids faces, the caregivers faces, it’s overwhelming,” said Teahen.

”You know she asked me how long can we be here? As long as you want? She’s like two hours? Sure. So we’ll see,” Schleier laughed.

