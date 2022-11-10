Show You Care
New Hampton Police looking for missing man

Jonathan Esparza
Jonathan Esparza(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing.

Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022.

Esparza is a 6′2″ white male that weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampton Police at 641-394-3241.

