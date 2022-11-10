Mount Mercy holds open house with students and police following a report of someone entering a residence hall potentially with a weapon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids Police Wednesday.

Students voiced concerns after a report of a person possibly with a gun inside a residence hall. It happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Police said surveillance video shows a person entering the Andreas House on campus through a propped open door. School leads said that person appeared to have a gun.

This comes a week after a student-athlete was shot while running to cross-country practice. Police said he was an innocent bystander.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.