Mount Mercy holds open house with students and police following a report of someone entering a residence hall potentially with a weapon

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids Police Wednesday.

Students voiced concerns after a report of a person possibly with a gun inside a residence hall. It happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Police said surveillance video shows a person entering the Andreas House on campus through a propped open door. School leads said that person appeared to have a gun.

This comes a week after a student-athlete was shot while running to cross-country practice. Police said he was an innocent bystander.

