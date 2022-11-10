Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 38 and 195th Street.

ISP said a deer walked onto the highway and was hit by the motorcycle driver.

The motorcyclist was able to move to the shoulder, but died later at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Their name has not been released.

