More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently.

3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150 and state Highway 93 intersect in the town of less than 2,000 people.

“We don’t like to call them speed cameras, we call them safety cameras. That’s the whole reason we installed them here,” said Kurt Wood, Mayor of Fayette.

Wood says the stretch of road was averaging five accidents per year. A business owner near the intersection agrees something needed to be done.

”We have seen our share of accidents, I guess I was on the council when we adopted these cameras too and I think it’s kind of a no brainer,” said Nancy Wulfekuhle, Owner of The Pumper.

Since the camera went up there has been just one accident, with no injuries.

But not everyone is on board with the cameras which issue $100 tickets to drivers who go at least 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

“We have seen issues and complaints that have come in about that and however this has become a very, a very common way for cities with limited, like in our case limited police resources to try and get people to obey the traffic laws here,” said Mayor Wood.

From June of ‘21 to July of this year, tickets from the cameras generated $190,000 for the general city fund in Fayette. And leaders say the number of citations being issued is slowing down.

“I think people slow down. I think after people got their first round of tickets I think they learned,” Wulfekuhle said.

Nearby West Union also installed cameras last year. The police chief there says from August of ‘21 through July of this year they issued 4,753 citations. The money goes to a public safety fund which has already been used for things like bicycle helmets for elementary students and body cameras for the police department.

The cameras in West Union are located north of the police department and near the high school. They cite drivers $75 for going at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. The police chief says they’ve seen less accidents, and it’s allowing officers to focus other things.

That’s something Mayor Wood in Fayette echoed.

“Obviously we have issues just like crime issues just like we see all around northeast Iowa right now, in particular drug issues. Those are much bigger issues we have to face here,” Wood said.

