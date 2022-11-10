Show You Care
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process

Secretary Pate observing the recount in Warren County
Secretary Pate observing the recount in Warren County(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night.

According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des Moines County.

“It is vital we ensure every ballot is counted and the process is open and transparent,” Secretary Pate said. “Important checks and balances are in place to protect the integrity of the vote and my thanks to these counties for taking the time to make sure we get it right. The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority.”

Pate also stated that on Wednesday, his office discovered that Linn County reported 600 more absentee ballots than had been received by their office at the time polls closed.

“The Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow the basic review process recommended by the Secretary of State’s Office in multiple trainings to county auditors. Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board’s election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.”

The deadline for the State Board of Canvassers to convene and certify Iowa’s election is December 5th. Results remain unofficial until that time.

