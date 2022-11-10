Iowa Dept. of Agriculture cancels live bird exhibitions in state
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced it is ordering the cancellation of all live bird exhibitions at fairs and the gathering of birds due to the continued threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The Department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days have passed without a confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state.
The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and sales.
Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds.
Signs of HPAI include:
- Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
- Lethargy and lack of energy and appetite
- Decrease in egg production
- Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs
- Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
- Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be reported to state or federal officials immediately.
