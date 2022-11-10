Iowa Dept. of Agriculture cancels live bird exhibitions in state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced it is ordering the cancellation of all live bird exhibitions at fairs and the gathering of birds due to the continued threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The Department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days have passed without a confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state.

The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and sales.

Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds.

Signs of HPAI include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be reported to state or federal officials immediately.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.