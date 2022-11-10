Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa Dept. of Agriculture cancels live bird exhibitions in state

The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction...
The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and sales.(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced it is ordering the cancellation of all live bird exhibitions at fairs and the gathering of birds due to the continued threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The Department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days have passed without a confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state.

The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and sales.

Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds.

Signs of HPAI include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs 
  • Lethargy and lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be reported to state or federal officials immediately.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
Piper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (DES...
Pieper Lewis back in custody after escape

Latest News

Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the...
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
A crowbar and glass inside the CCAN Clothes Cruise RV
Corridor Commmunity Action Network’s CCAN Clothes Cruise RV broken into
Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County