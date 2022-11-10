Show You Care
Fridley Theatres & IMAX developing 80,000 square-foot entertainment center in Tiffin

Tiffin Imax(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa-based movie theatre company has announced it is developing a theatre and entertainment center in the Park Place development on the west side of I-380 in Tiffin.

The complex, which is expected to be called “The Palms Theatres, IMAX, & Family Entertainment Center,” will include 16 lanes of bowling, an arcade, laser tag, and gaming space, and a full restaurant, bar, and outdoor patio. The restaurant/bar will offer specialty and classic appetizers, entrees, desserts, and cocktails. Those wishing to view a movie and enjoy food and/or drink will have the option to pick up and take these items into their auditorium.

Every auditorium in the building will offer digital laser projection, immersive audio, and large, curved screens. Several theatres will be outfitted with RealD 3D capabilities. The IMAX® auditorium will highlight IMAX’s laser projection technology, its 12-channel immersive sound system, and a giant, wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling screen.

Party and screening rooms will be available for special event, birthday, and meeting rentals as well.

You can read more about the entertainment center here.

