Five Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Voters in eight of Iowa’s 99 counties had EMS essential funding referendums on their ballots Tuesday.

In Iowa, EMS is not considered an essential service, meaning there’s no guarantee or requirement an ambulance will show up when someone calls 911.

For the first time, counties could ask voters to pass a referendum to declare it essential and fund it.

Five counties received the required 60 percent threshold to pass the referendum. Those counties are Jones, Osceola, Pocahontas, Winnebago, and Kossuth counties.

The counties where they failed were Floyd, Worth, and Calhoun.

In Kossuth County, voters passed the funding of 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which will bring in more than a million dollars to the county.

The money will pay for the county’s current two EMS hubs, and will also help support volunteer services in small towns.

“I know we have the support for EMS in Kossuth County,” said Phil Albers, Kossuth County EMS administrator. “Big question was, you know, how to fund EMS. At the end we did have over 4,000 people voted in favor of the levy, so we will continue.”

Worth County, where the funding did not pass, is the only one in Iowa without an ambulance to take people to the hospital. The county relies on other services to do it.

