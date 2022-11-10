Corridor Commmunity Action Network’s CCAN Clothes Cruise RV broken into

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An RV used to distribute clothing in the Iowa City Area has been damaged in a break in.

CCAN Director Mandi Remington stopped by the mobile closet Thursday morning to drop off some items for distribution when she discovered the window and door significantly damaged. The organization is asking for assistance in covering repairs to get the RV back on the road as soon as possible.

CCAN Clothes Cruise was established in response to requests for clothing, and aims to keep usable textiles out of landfills. Dropping temperatures mean a widespread need for the warm clothing the nonprofit offers.

Financial contributions can be sent via:

Check to Corridor Community Action Network, C/O Iowa City Fab Lab, 870 S. Capitol St, Iowa City, IA 52240

Venmo at corridorcan

CashApp at $CorridorCAN

Paypal at http://paypal.me/CorridorCAN?fbclid=IwAR2vPGsNBnEZAGQbyAlk0hOzQtcMaS4Ai5kbRQfa1FKeEwhC8Eq81Zed9QM

Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fund-a-free-mobile-clothing-closet?utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR1atmV8vV4E-hjd7XJpSStq6VIB7-_m20jZ1unr7c0Q4Bgt27re4CnUNoM

Anyone who would like to assist directly with repairs can email director@corridorcan.com

