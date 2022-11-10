Show You Care
Corridor Commmunity Action Network’s CCAN Clothes Cruise RV broken into

Mobile Clothing Closet launches in December 2021 in Iowa City Area
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An RV used to distribute clothing in the Iowa City Area has been damaged in a break in.

CCAN Director Mandi Remington stopped by the mobile closet Thursday morning to drop off some items for distribution when she discovered the window and door significantly damaged. The organization is asking for assistance in covering repairs to get the RV back on the road as soon as possible.

CCAN Clothes Cruise was established in response to requests for clothing, and aims to keep usable textiles out of landfills. Dropping temperatures mean a widespread need for the warm clothing the nonprofit offers.

Financial contributions can be sent via:

Anyone who would like to assist directly with repairs can email director@corridorcan.com

