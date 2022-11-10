Show You Care
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month.

Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.

Police arrested Natorian Smith, 16, on Thursday. Smith faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, carrying weapons on school grounds.

Police said Smith was already in custody at the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center on a probation violation from the Nov. 3 incident, and was notified of the charges Thursday.

