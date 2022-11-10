Cedar Rapids School District holding public sessions for Superintendent search

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is holding input sessions as they search for a new Superintendent. It comes after their previous Superintendent Noreen Bush died after a two year battle with cervical cancer.

The district wants to hear from people about the characteristics they want to see in their next leader. And to that end, they’re asking people to give their thoughts on the subject.

They’re holding public input sessions on Thursday and Friday. There are two Thursday:

- Zoom meeting: November 10, 2022 @4:15 p.m.

- Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy (Cafeteria), 300 13th St. NW @5:30 p.m. People interested in attending that session can sign up here.

There are five on Friday:

- Educational Learning Support Center, 2500 Edgewood Rd NW @9:30 a.m. People can sign up here.

- Hoover Community School, 4141 Johnson Ave NW @9:30 a.m. This one will have interpreters available. People can sign up here.

- Zoom meeting: November 11, 2022 @8:00 am

- Zoom meeting: November 11, 2022 @12:00 pm

- Zoom meeting: November 11, 2022 @1:00 pm

One note regarding the in-person sessions. The District says there are only 30 registration slots available for each one.

If you’re not able to attend these sessions, the district has an online superintendent search survey people can fill out as well.

The district has hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA) to take the lead on the search. The consulting firm specializes in assisting schools boards search for superintendent candidates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.