Water main break causes traffic delay in NE Cedar Rapids

A water main break on Blairs Ferry Road NE at Addison Avenue has led to a potential traffic...
A water main break on Blairs Ferry Road NE at Addison Avenue has led to a potential traffic delay Wednesday evening.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A water main break on Blairs Ferry Road NE at Addison Avenue has led to a potential traffic delay Wednesday evening.

While the street is still open to traffic in both directions, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, or expect delays.

To receive text alerts on road impacts, please visit www.cityofcr.com/subscribe.

