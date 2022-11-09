Show You Care
Sami Scheetz wins House District 78 race

Some of the election results in Iowa are big upsets.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January.

Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz.

He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.

“I am looking forward to working with Republicans and Democrats to build a more inclusive Iowa, with an economy that works for all people,” Scheetz said in a media release.

The Cedar Rapids-native will also be one of the youngest members at age 26.

