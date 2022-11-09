Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will spend another four years in office after voters overwhelmingly supported her in Tuesday’s election.

Reynolds will be back in office for a second full term with Adam Gregg serving as lieutenant governor. Both took office in May 2017 after former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to China.

The race was significantly less competitive than in 2018, when Reynolds beat then-Democratic-candidate Fred Hubbell by only 2.8%. Public opinion polling averages showed Reynolds with a double-digit lead for most of the campaign season, which played out by the time votes were counted.

Reynolds emphasized her leadership choices during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, fiscal record including tax cuts and budget surpluses, as well as conservative credentials on topics like abortion as cornerstones of her campaign.

Reynolds’ term formally begins on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

