Republican Zach Nunn wins election to U.S. House in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn will be headed to Washington, D.C., after beating the incumbent Democrat in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

Most political analysts gave Republicans a decent chance at carrying the seat, though also rated it one of the nation’s closest. Polling was light through the cycle, but often showed a close race.

Nunn emphasized his experience in the U.S. Air Force during the campaign, along with issues on constitutional rights, support for law enforcement and border security, and economic issues. He also took a staunch pro-life stance.

“From Day 1, we’ve been a grassroots team of Iowans from all over the district ready to bring our Iowa values to D.C. We’re humbled and honored to have won our mission and are ready to bring change to our country,” said Congressman-Elect Zach Nunn. “We didn’t get into this race to win, we got into this race to serve – and after hearing directly from Iowans the last few months it’s clear we need to hit the ground running. Next year in Congress, top priorities will be to fix our economy, end the record-high inflation and massive government spending, and get our country back on track. We will work to secure our border, gain energy independence again, strengthen national security, and protect the freedoms given to us in the Constitution. It’s clear that Iowans have had enough of divisive, corrupt, and power-grabbing politicians – with our win, we’re looking forward to serving Iowans and continuing to put service over self.”

Cindy Axne conceded Wednesday with the following statement:

“I am honored and humbled by the support I received over the last five years from the people in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Even though numbers weren’t in our favor this year, I encourage you all to continue to have the hard conversations with your friends and your neighbors about the issues that matter the most to you.

Representing Iowa’s Third Congressional District has been one of the best opportunities of my life and I hope Zach Nunn understands the responsibility of this office and will continue my hard work to uplift Iowans’voices in Washington D.C.,”

The new Congress will be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023.

You can find all of the results here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.