Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Pieper Lewis back in custody after escape

Un informe de violación de la libertad condicional dijo que se vio a Pieper Lewis saliendo del...
Un informe de violación de la libertad condicional dijo que se vio a Pieper Lewis saliendo del centro de mujeres en Des Moines, Iowa.(The Des Moines Register)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist is back in custody after escaping an Iowa Department of Corrections facility several days ago.

Pieper Lewis was listed as escaped from a women’s residential facility in Des Moines by the Iowa DOC after Lewis reportedly cut her required GPS-enabled tracking device in her room before escaping.

Lewis, now 18, admitted to killing Zachary Brooks, 37, in Des Moines when she was 15 years old. She told the court she was 15 when she said she ran away from home three times to get away from an abusive home. She said a man brought her into her home if she would have sex with other people. That’s where she was introduced to Brooks. She said Brooks gave her drugs and alcohol and raped her.

Lewis was reportedly back in custody at 09:16 PM on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
Fayette County Sting Operation (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT - Michael Wayne Forbes, Kristy Ranae Heidt,...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in massive drug sting operation
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said President Joe Biden is taking the country in the wrong direction.
Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear
People in Marshalltown are still mourning the loss of four teenagers killed in a crash over the...
Marshalltown community mourns loss of four teens killed in crash
The investigation is ongoing.
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win
An attendee at a gun rights rally open-carries his gun in a holster that reads "We the People,"...
Public Measure 1, putting gun protections in Iowa state constitution, passes
Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, arrives in the Iowa Senate chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at...
Feenstra easily carries Iowa’s Fourth District for Congress
Feenstra wins
Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4