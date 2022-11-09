Paul Pate wins reelection for Secretary of State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Paul Pate will serve a fourth term as Secretary of State after winning reelection.

He ended Tuesday night with 60 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Joel Miller.

Pate thanked Iowa voters for their support on Twitter.

“I’m honored to be reelected as Iowa Secretary of State in a resounding victory! We won by 3 touchdowns! Easy to vote, hard to cheat!” Pate wrote in a tweet Tuesday night.

