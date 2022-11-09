Milder weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the elections come to an end, the weather is starting to heat up. Look for a mild push of southerly air the next couple of days bringing highs into the 60s and 70s. This is ahead of a strong cold front that moves through Iowa on Thursday night. Expect very windy conditions ahead of and behind the front. Much colder weather heads in behind the front as highs call into the 30s with lows in the teens. As the colder air arrives we also have the chance for some light snow showers. Have a great night!

