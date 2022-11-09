Mild and breezy today, strong cold front hits tomorrow afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a mild start to the day and highs this afternoon should generally be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. While more clouds are expected, we should generally stay dry and breezy today and tonight. Tomorrow, a strong cold front arrives in the afternoon which will bring a chance of storms. Given the high humidity for this time of year as well as a major temperature drop, it’s feasible that a few of these storms may turn severe. Wind and hail are the primary risks. Temperatures will go from around 70 tomorrow afternoon to the lower 20s on Friday morning - a 50 degree drop - which will have us reaching for the heavier coats. As clouds roll across on Friday afternoon, it’s feasible that a few flurries may fly, but we don’t expect any impacts or accumulation. Have a good day!

