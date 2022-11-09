Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Kid Captain makes Hawkeye Wave song selection

Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Falls, has been named this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa...
Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Falls, has been named this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers.(UI Stead Family Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s Kid Captain has made his selection for the song to be played during the Hawkeye Wave at Kinnick on Saturday when the Hawkeyes play the Wisconsin Badgers.

The University of Iowa announced Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Rapids, picked “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris.

Tate was three-years-old when he suffered life-threatening injuries in a lawn mowing accident in 2017.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Tate has had more than 30 surgeries, including procedures to preserve his legs and leg function, since the accident.

Tate is now in third grade, and enjoys playing baseball, flag football and the outdoors. See Tate’s full story here.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

The wave tradition began at Kinnick in 2017 and sees fans, athletes and coaches from both teams stop to wave at patients and their families inside the hospital.

Originally, the University of Iowa asked fans to vote for a new song to play during the wave, but it later decided to leave the choice up to the kid captains.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said President Joe Biden is taking the country in the wrong direction.
Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear
Fayette County Sting Operation (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT - Michael Wayne Forbes, Kristy Ranae Heidt,...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in massive drug sting operation
People in Marshalltown are still mourning the loss of four teenagers killed in a crash over the...
Marshalltown community mourns loss of four teens killed in crash
Linn County Ballot issue
Ballot error in Linn County Board Supervisor District 1 race

Latest News

Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Falls, has been named this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa...
Cedar Falls 8-year-old named ‘Kid Captain’ for Hawkeyes game against Badgers
Connor McCaffery’s return for sixth season provides extra leadership on the court for Hawkeyes
Connor McCaffery’s return for sixth season provides extra leadership on the court for Hawkeyes
Kaleb Johnson holds up the ball in the end zone after a 75-yard touchdown run in the second...
Johnson helps Iowa run past Purdue 24-3
Legendary Iowa football coach dies at 93
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93