Iowa reaches second highest turnout in state history for midterm election

2022 saw 1,220,000 Iowans vote. 2018 set the all-time high at 1,329,930.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the unofficial turnout for the November 2022 general election was the second highest in State history.

“My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said. “I also want to thank the poll workers and county election officials across Iowa for their hard work and dedication. However, our work is not finished.”

Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to ensure the integrity of the vote.

Totals are available at sos.iowa.gov.

