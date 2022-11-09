Iowa democrats optimistic after tough election night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Republicans were victorious Tuesday night winning nearly every seat at the state level and gaining seats in the legislature. We spoke with a couple of democrats Wednesday who came out on top in their races, and they remain hopeful they’ll be able to make an impact while in the minority.

“We have a lot of rebuilding to do as a party,” said State Senator Todd Taylor of Cedar Rapids.

Taylor has served the state for decades first as a state representative, now as a senator. He believes his party can still get things done while working together with republicans.

“People know if they can trust your word the can trust you and you don’t go behind their back but you do coalition build. And then the other thing I think is probably the biggest secret for me is if I have a great idea and I don’t care who gets the credit then we can get it done I don’t have to have my name on it,” said Taylor.

Democrat Sami Scheetz will be heading to the state house for the first time. He will become Iowa’s first Arab American lawmaker. Scheetz is a Cedar Rapids native whose mother immigrated to the United States from Syria. He speaks three languages, Arabic, Spanish and English. He’s also lived in Argentina and Dubai. It’s experience he says gives him a unique perspective heading to the state house.

”You know my story is only possible in Iowa and so to have that support from the community and for the first time in 120 years this community has been prominent and active in Cedar Rapids, to have real representation in the state house? I think that’s really meaningful,” said Scheetz.

At 26, Scheetz will also be one of the youngest people to serve on the state legislature.

“The legislature unfortunately isn’t as diverse as it could be so to be able to have that kind of global view, understanding speaking different languages having lives across the world, you know I think that’s a unique perspective I’ll bring to the legislature,” he explained.

Scheetz believes Iowa’s red wave is temporary, but he says he will head to Des Moines ready to work with the majority party.

“I think it’s really important for me to have conversations with you know not even just the young republican legislatures but all republicans about some of the things that we have in common to make sure that I’m you know going to be effective in actually advocating for the people here in Cedar Rapids,” said Scheetz.

Taylor looks forward to seeing several new lawmakers next session and believes they’ll contribute to successfully working across party lines.

“I look forward to the new group of people because a lot of them they want to work together and they haven’t you know been tainted by the system or whatever,” Taylor explained.

Scheetz believes the democratic party has moved away from it’s history of being a working class party. He hopes the party will return to those roots to grow its support in Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.