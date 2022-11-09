Show You Care
Incumbent Tom Miller concedes to Brenna Bird in attorney general race

Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird(KCRG)
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Republican Brenna Bird will be Iowa’s attorney general.

KCCI reports incumbent Democrat Tom Miller called Brenna Bird late Tuesday night to congratulate her.

As of 5 a.m. Bird has 51 percent of the vote to Miller’s 49 percent.

Tom Miller has spent nearly 40 years as Iowa’s attorney general, making him the longest-serving state attorney general in the country.

