Incumbent Tom Miller concedes to Brenna Bird in attorney general race

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Republican Brenna Bird will be Iowa’s attorney general.

KCCI reports incumbent Democrat Tom Miller called Brenna Bird late Tuesday night to congratulate her.

As of 5 a.m. Bird has 51 percent of the vote to Miller’s 49 percent.

Tom Miller has spent nearly 40 years as Iowa’s attorney general, making him the longest-serving state attorney general in the country.

