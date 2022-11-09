Show You Care
Hinson takes Iowa’s Second District, defeats Mathis

Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican representing Iowa's Second Congressional District.
Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican representing Iowa's Second Congressional District.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Rep. Ashely Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger.

Democratic challenger Liz Mathis spoke to supporters on Tuesday night, conceding the race to Hinson.

While the race was seen as generally favoring Hinson going into Election Day, some political analysts had moved the district into categories indicating a closer race. The final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll suggested that Republicans held a narrow advantage for the seat, but vote results showed a comfortable margin for the incumbent.

Hinson ran a campaign focused on economic issues and education, with a focus on parents’ rights. She also ran ads blaming the Biden administration for energy prices and inflation.

Hinson will be sworn in for her second term on Jan. 3, 2023.

