Feenstra easily carries Iowa’s Fourth District for Congress

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s most reliably Republican U.S. House district will stay that way, based on Tuesday night’s election results.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, the incumbent, will serve a second term in the U.S. House, defeating Democratic challenger Ryan Melton and the Liberty Caucus’ Bryan Holder.

Feenstra first entered the House after the 2020 election. He defeated multiple-term incumbent Rep. Steve King in the Republican primary that year, and was comfortably elected in the November general election.

Feenstra will be sworn in to his second term on Jan. 3, 2023.

