Dawn Driscoll talks about victory in Iowa Senate District 46, plans moving forward

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Driscoll, a Republican from Williamsburg, won Senate District 46 on Tuesday over fellow incumbent Kevin Kinney.

Driscoll won nearly 54 percent of the vote. That includes Swisher, Shueyville, the Amanas and parts of Coralville, North Liberty and Tiffin.

She told TV-9 that her campaign trail was long, but rewarding as she and her team knocked on more than 26-thousand doors and says she made it a priority to listen to what the voters wanted done in this district.

“I think we’ve done a good job in the past couple of years with our income tax cuts, with all of our tax cuts that we’ve done up at the capital. We’re going to continue working on that kind of thing,” said Driscoll.

She says another thing that has been top-of-mind for her and many of the voters she talked with is property taxes.

