Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have confirmed they’re investigating a developing situation in the area of 74th Street and C Avenue northeast Wednesday morning.

Police said they have made an arrest in the situation, but have not provided additional details.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said charges are pending.

Stay with TV9 for updates on this developing story.

