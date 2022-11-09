Show You Care
Cedar Falls names Mark Howard new police chief

The Cedar Falls City Council named Mark Howard the city’s new police chief during a meeting on...
The Cedar Falls City Council named Mark Howard the city’s new police chief during a meeting on Monday.(City of Cedar Falls)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls City Council named Mark Howard the city’s new police chief during a meeting on Monday.

Howard has served as acting police chief since March after former Police Chief Craig Berte was appointed Public Safety Director.

Mark Howard has been with the Cedar Falls Police Department since 2007. He earned recommendations from Berte as well as Mayor Rob Green, and City Administrator Ron Gaines.

“I grew up in Cedar Falls and I truly enjoy serving every day to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens,” Howard said in a news release. “After 16 years with the City, I look forward to continuing my service as the Police Chief alongside our incredible team of officers and employees,” said Howard.

Howard took over the position officially on Tuesday.

