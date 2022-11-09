Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner's office.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner’s office.

Dallas County sheriff’s investigators say the pair were found dead in the county examiner’s complex Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz says officers were dispatched to the office shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He said the investigation determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there.

No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Sting Operation (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT - Michael Wayne Forbes, Kristy Ranae Heidt,...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in massive drug sting operation
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
The investigation is ongoing.
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
People in Marshalltown are still mourning the loss of four teenagers killed in a crash over the...
Marshalltown community mourns loss of four teens killed in crash
Raining Rose, on First Street East in Cedar Rapids, cranks out about 100 million containers of...
Cedar Rapids manufacturer Raining Rose looking to hire more employees

Latest News

Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Alexander Tominsky became known as "Chicken Man" after eating 40 whole rotisserie chickens in...
‘Chicken Man’ eats 40 whole rotisserie chickens in 40 days
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Rubio re-elected in Fla. as GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot