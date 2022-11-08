Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

‘You can trust this process’: voting set-up focuses on security

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Election Day is Nov. 8, but officials in every county have been preparing for far longer to make sure the process is one that can be trusted.

“My office has been working for months now to gear up for this election,” said Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein.

Monday afternoon, Hein and three poll workers transformed an empty gym in the Lawrence Community Center into a polling location. They put together tables, set out printers, assembled privacy barriers, and discussed how traffic should flow through the room while maximizing privacy.

All of the set-up on Monday was just the homestretch of the preparations.

“The past month has been very hectic,” said Hein. “Me and my staff spending a lot of hours geared towards the election. And it’s just—people don’t think about it, but it takes a lot of manpower and a lot of hours to pull this type of thing off.”

Part of the reason preparation takes so much time is because of the process of making sure every piece of equipment can be counted on.

Hein said the machines that count the ballots went through a public testing period about a month ago.

“We test them, we mark ballots and put them through the machine. We have a series of tests that we do. We have an answer key and each test must read out 100% accurately before we will verify that the machine is ready to go to the polls on Election Day,” said Hein.

After the tabulating machines pass testing, they are sealed with security padlocks which aren’t taken off until the morning of Election Day.

Not only are the machines padlocked, but each lock has a number that Hein’s office assigns.

“When the poll workers open up the equipment on Election Day, they have to verify all of those seal and padlock numbers to make sure everything matches and then make sure that they look—make sure nothing appears that has been tampered with or anything like that,” said Hein. “So everything’s under lock and then verified through multiple steps with multiple numbers. And that is how how we make sure everything stays secure until election.”

Just like the machines that count them, the ballots are locked with a numbered seal, as well. They don’t arrive at polling locations until Tuesday morning.

“[Ballots] are one of the last things we bring,” said Hein. “We don’t like to have those out of our custody for very long.”

One of those who will be working the polls in Jones County Tuesday is Dennis Mulford.

“The first time I got involved it was with county the absentee ballots,” said Mulford. “We spent two days—and I’m going, I don’t see how you could cheat.”

“Everything was a Democrat/Republican doing everything,” he added.

After the results for their polling location are tabulated, poll workers put their names on their work.

“At the end, when they run the count, all of us sign it, put it in the envelope. The envelopes are sealed and signed,” said Mulford.

Everything from testing machines for accuracy, to the system of locks and verification, to training for poll workers is to ensure the will of the voters is carried out in a way in which people can be confident.

“Yes, you can trust this process,” said Hein.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieper Lewis was sentenced to 5 years probation in a rehabilitation facility, and her time...
Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility
Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
Johnson County apartment complex owned by Big Ten properties.
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
Raining Rose, on First Street East in Cedar Rapids, cranks out about 100 million containers of...
Cedar Rapids manufacturer Raining Rose looking to hire more employees
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned

Latest News

Trust this election process
‘You can trust this process’: voting set-up focuses on security
The trial for a Benton County man charged with helping kill his girlfriend's step mom didn't...
Tacoa Talley trial delayed
Three Johnson County law enforcement agencies introduce mental health liaison
Preservation of one rural area near Oxford is a priority for Johnson County officials.
Johnson County shares plans for Windham Village ahead of public hearing