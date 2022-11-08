‘You can trust this process’: voting set-up focuses on security

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Election Day is Nov. 8, but officials in every county have been preparing for far longer to make sure the process is one that can be trusted.

“My office has been working for months now to gear up for this election,” said Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein.

Monday afternoon, Hein and three poll workers transformed an empty gym in the Lawrence Community Center into a polling location. They put together tables, set out printers, assembled privacy barriers, and discussed how traffic should flow through the room while maximizing privacy.

All of the set-up on Monday was just the homestretch of the preparations.

“The past month has been very hectic,” said Hein. “Me and my staff spending a lot of hours geared towards the election. And it’s just—people don’t think about it, but it takes a lot of manpower and a lot of hours to pull this type of thing off.”

Part of the reason preparation takes so much time is because of the process of making sure every piece of equipment can be counted on.

Hein said the machines that count the ballots went through a public testing period about a month ago.

“We test them, we mark ballots and put them through the machine. We have a series of tests that we do. We have an answer key and each test must read out 100% accurately before we will verify that the machine is ready to go to the polls on Election Day,” said Hein.

After the tabulating machines pass testing, they are sealed with security padlocks which aren’t taken off until the morning of Election Day.

Not only are the machines padlocked, but each lock has a number that Hein’s office assigns.

“When the poll workers open up the equipment on Election Day, they have to verify all of those seal and padlock numbers to make sure everything matches and then make sure that they look—make sure nothing appears that has been tampered with or anything like that,” said Hein. “So everything’s under lock and then verified through multiple steps with multiple numbers. And that is how how we make sure everything stays secure until election.”

Just like the machines that count them, the ballots are locked with a numbered seal, as well. They don’t arrive at polling locations until Tuesday morning.

“[Ballots] are one of the last things we bring,” said Hein. “We don’t like to have those out of our custody for very long.”

One of those who will be working the polls in Jones County Tuesday is Dennis Mulford.

“The first time I got involved it was with county the absentee ballots,” said Mulford. “We spent two days—and I’m going, I don’t see how you could cheat.”

“Everything was a Democrat/Republican doing everything,” he added.

After the results for their polling location are tabulated, poll workers put their names on their work.

“At the end, when they run the count, all of us sign it, put it in the envelope. The envelopes are sealed and signed,” said Mulford.

Everything from testing machines for accuracy, to the system of locks and verification, to training for poll workers is to ensure the will of the voters is carried out in a way in which people can be confident.

“Yes, you can trust this process,” said Hein.

