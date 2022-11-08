U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque shooting suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 7th, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago who was wanted on a multi-count warrant in Iowa.

23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Baylock is a suspect in a June shooting in Dubuque. Law enforcement identified Baylock entering a vehicle on the 700 block of Memorial Drive in Chicago.

As U.S. Marshals attempted to apprehend him, Baylock fled and struck an officer’s vehicle. Baylock’s vehicle eventually came to a stop after his vehicle became disabled in the 1100 block of East Sibley Blvd. He was taken into custody without any further incident.

Baylock was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, one count of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, one count of dominion and control with a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

He also had a warrant out in Cook County Illinois for escape, violation of electronic home monitoring, and a parole violation for a felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm.

