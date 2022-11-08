Show You Care
Trial pushed back for mom of Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A mom accused of helping her teen daughter get an illegal abortion has had her trial date moved.

The case involves a then 17-year-old girl allegedly conspiring with her mother to get pills to abort a 29-week-old fetus in Norfolk.

The teen’s mother, Jessica Burgess, allegedly ordered abortion pills on the internet.

On Monday, the trial date, originally set for Dec. 12, 2022, was been pushed back to Feb. 13, 2023.

The trial for the teen accused of having the abortion, Celeste Burgess, was also pushed back.

