Trial for man charged in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting to begin Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub is set to begin Tuesday.

Three people were killed, and nine others were injured, in the April shooting at the Taboo nightclub.

Dimione Walker faces several charges, including first degree murder. A charge of willful injury resulting in serious injury has been dropped.

Police said Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine inside the nightclub.

Surveillance video of the shooting allegedly shows Walker firing a gun eight times, with six of the shots hitting Valentine.

Walker has tried to get his charges dropped. His attorneys have argued his right to a speedy trial was violated.

Walker was arrested in Illinois shortly after the shooting, but he was not extradited back to Iowa until several months later.

The trial is expected to take eight days. Walker is expected to claim self-defense in the shooting.

Timothy Rush is the other person charged in the shooting.

