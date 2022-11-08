Three Johnson County law enforcement agencies introduce mental health liaison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three different law enforcement departments in Johnson County introduced their mental health liaison on Monday.

Kieonna Pope will work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Coralville and North Liberty Police Departments to respond to mental health crises and connect people with social services. The position is similar to the role other law enforcement department agencies like Cedar Rapids, Ottumwa, and Iowa City have created over the last five years.

Shane Kron, who is the Coralville Police Chief, said his officers often work with the same people and believe some of those people need social services. He said his officers spent a lot of time connecting those people with those services, which takes an officer off the street.

“Because an officer spending an entire day working on a case trying to connect somebody with services is an officer not on the street and answering other calls,” Kron said.

This mental health liaison would fulfill those needs for a department rather than a police officer. The law enforcement agencies said they do not currently have the demand for three different liaisons, but still have a need for the service.

According to an agreement TV9 received, the position is fully funded for the first years by the Mental Health Disabilities Services of East Central Region. The group is a government agency serving nine counties, which receives funds from the state and nine counties.

However, the cost of the position will shift to the police departments and sheriff’s office over a four-year period with each agency equally splitting the expense.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.