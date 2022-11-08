Show You Care
Marshalltown community mourns loss of four teens killed in crash

People in Marshalltown are still mourning the loss of four teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - People in Marshalltown are still mourning the loss of four teenagers killed in a crash last week.

Police identified the four victims as 13-year-old Adrian and his brother 16-year-old Isacc Lara and sisters, 15-year-old Linette and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez.

All four died after the vehicle they were in hit a utility pole at around 11 p.m. last Friday in the 1800 block of South 6th Street. The vehicle then caught fire.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper was on the scene the night it happened. He described the crash as one of the worst things he has seen in his decades as an officer.

“My thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of these students,” Chief Tupper said. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about these kids, great kids. It’s just a devastating thing for our community.”

Chief Tupper added that the Iowa State Patrol is helping in the investigation to figure out what caused the deadly crash.

He said road conditions and speed likely played a role.

