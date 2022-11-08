Show You Care
Johnson County shares plans for Windham Village ahead of public hearing

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traveling along Black Diamond Road SW in rural Johnson County one can see a “village” that straddles Old Mans Creek. There’s about one home every half mile or so.

The area is unincorporated, and the county wants to determine how this area, known as Windham Village, will be developed. There are different options for the boundaries of the village.

“These are areas that have some historic development, are a little more dense, and a little more varied in use than most of our agricultural parts of the county,” said Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Assistant Director, Nathan Mueller. “And also to set some growth goals and basically some framework if land-owners do choose to develop their land in that village what it should look like and what type of land use would be appropriate.”

Monday, November 14th, Planning and Zoning will host a commission meeting to hear even more from residents about what they want to see done.

Their priorities in preservation so far deal with quality of life, land use and growth, and infrastructure and services.

“If there’s going to be any commercial growth, what types of uses are appropriate, where should it be, things like that,” said Mueller.

Currently, there are nine unincorporated villages in Johnson County.

Plans to preserve eight of them have already been approved by the county.

